United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.30

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and traded as high as $19.40. United Bancshares shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 1,802 shares changing hands.
United Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $58.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.
United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.77%.
United Bancshares Company Profile
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
