United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.30

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and traded as high as $19.40. United Bancshares shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 1,802 shares changing hands.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $58.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancshares

United Bancshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Free Report ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

