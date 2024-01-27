United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.30

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and traded as high as $19.40. United Bancshares shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 1,802 shares.

United Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.77%.

Institutional Trading of United Bancshares

About United Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

