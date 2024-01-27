Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Unitil worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unitil by 43.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 338.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 91.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 49,679 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTL stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $786.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

