Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

NYSE UHS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.57. 458,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.86. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

