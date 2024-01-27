US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. 3,115,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,970. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.