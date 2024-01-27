US Bancorp DE Buys 980 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after purchasing an additional 282,151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,912,000 after purchasing an additional 94,205 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Masco by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 1,514,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Masco stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. 1,050,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

