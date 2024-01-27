US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 950,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

