US Bancorp DE Has $7.25 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,633,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. 1,299,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

