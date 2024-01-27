US Bancorp DE Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2,928.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,315. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

