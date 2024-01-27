US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,795,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,449. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

