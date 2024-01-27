US Bancorp DE Sells 1,102 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

