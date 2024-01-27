US Bancorp DE Sells 262 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

NYSE TM traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $198.06. 194,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,272. The company has a market capitalization of $268.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $202.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.17 and its 200 day moving average is $179.40.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

