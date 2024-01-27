US Bancorp DE Sells 5,600 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Okta worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $1,795,179. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 941,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

