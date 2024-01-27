US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of US Foods worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in US Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after buying an additional 2,435,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,021,000 after buying an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,288,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.24. 1,024,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,206. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USFD

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.