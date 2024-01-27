USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 1,681,689 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $42,210,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, December 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 298,441 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $7,192,428.10.

On Friday, December 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 99,156 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $2,404,533.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 335,047 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $8,436,483.46.

On Monday, December 18th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,903,968.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 43,036 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,036,737.24.

On Monday, December 11th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $463,948.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $441,230.92.

On Thursday, November 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $172,603.49.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $965,703.48.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. 387,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $26.93.

USA Compression Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 415,956 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

