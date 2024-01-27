USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), reports. USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million.

USCB Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $237.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 77,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,905 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $5,782,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

