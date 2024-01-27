UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 30.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 2,107.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 322,021 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.81 million, a PE ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 1.62. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. UWM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $677.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

