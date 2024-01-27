UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.59.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
Institutional Trading of UWM
UWM Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.81 million, a PE ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 1.62. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.43.
UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. UWM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $677.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UWM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UWM
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.