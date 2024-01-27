Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $137.91 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,126,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

