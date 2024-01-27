Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.34 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

