Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Shares Up 3.9%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05. 745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Vallourec Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

