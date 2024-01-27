Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Holdings Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.