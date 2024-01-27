Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 65.7% in January

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.51. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.17 and a twelve month high of $217.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

