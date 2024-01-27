Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.55. 1,983,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,495,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,648.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 178,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

