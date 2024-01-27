Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.55. 1,983,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
