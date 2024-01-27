Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 47.1% in January

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,998,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,493,000 after buying an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 686,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,988 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,358,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 600,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 113,220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 45,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

