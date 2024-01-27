Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.00

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 12735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VECO. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,795. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

