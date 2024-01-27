Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.
Several analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 248,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,056,000.
Shares of VTYX stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $47.25.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
