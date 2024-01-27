Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ventyx Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 248,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,056,000.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.