Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.95

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 2504967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

VERA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,613 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 759,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

