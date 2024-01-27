Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,926 shares of company stock worth $1,063,887 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vericel by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 1.64. Vericel has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

