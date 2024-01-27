VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VerifyMe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in VerifyMe by 7.2% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VerifyMe by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRME traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,598. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Equities analysts predict that VerifyMe will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

