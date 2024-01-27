Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 1.9 %

VRE opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.61%.

About Veris Residential

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.