Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

