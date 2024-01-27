Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

