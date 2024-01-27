Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. 1,061,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,582. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,473,000 after purchasing an additional 168,418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,136,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,523,000 after acquiring an additional 812,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,292 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

