Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the December 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of VS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 54,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.07. Versus Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $53.44.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.80. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 3,663.96%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

About Versus Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.