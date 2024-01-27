Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cut to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $379.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $332.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $385.61.

VRTX opened at $430.17 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $443.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

