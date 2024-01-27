Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.