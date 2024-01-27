Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.
VRT stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
