Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,843.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viaplay Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Viaplay Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

