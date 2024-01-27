Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vibra Energia Stock Performance

PETRY opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12. Vibra Energia has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Vibra Energia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.1234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

About Vibra Energia

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.

