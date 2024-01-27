Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 252,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,256. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $265.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.0234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

