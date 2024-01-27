VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,298 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.62% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

CFO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. 25,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,506. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $481.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

