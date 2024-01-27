Vincent Geraci Sells 2,500 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Unity Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
Unity Bancorp stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $298.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.
Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.
Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Unity Bancorp
Unity Bancorp Company Profile
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unity Bancorp
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.