Vincent Geraci Sells 2,500 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $298.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 222.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

