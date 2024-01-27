Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading 7.2% Higher

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 23,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 91,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Rothera acquired 52,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,526.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 74.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 139.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 129.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Further Reading

