Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 92,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRPX stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. 23,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,224. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.