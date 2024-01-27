Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 92,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
VRPX stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. 23,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,224. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
