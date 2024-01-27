VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 207.7% in January

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VirTra Stock Performance

VTSI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 238,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of VirTra

In other news, Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 4,651 shares of VirTra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $33,487.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 284,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 9,583 shares of company stock worth $70,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VirTra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 127.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VirTra by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of VirTra in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Stories

