Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the credit-card processor on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Visa has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $11.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $267.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa ( NYSE:V ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.48.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

