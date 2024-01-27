Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Vital Energy worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 206.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VTLE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

