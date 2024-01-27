Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTLE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.22.

NYSE:VTLE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 708,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

