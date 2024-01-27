Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the December 31st total of 87,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,574. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.27% and a negative net margin of 106.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

