Voya Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $72.18. 452,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voya Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,938,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 349,271 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

