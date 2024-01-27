vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

VTVT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 118,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,997. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Further Reading

